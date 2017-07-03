Warriors' Kevin Durant: Agrees to two-year, $53 million extension

Durant has agreed to re-sign to a two-year, $53 million contract with the Warriors, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.

Durant will make just $25 million during the the first year of the deal, which is significantly less than the max contract that he could have received. That should allow the Warriors to sign all of their key free agents, meaning nearly the entire rotation from the 2016-17 NBA Championship team will be back intact for their title defense. Durant also has a player option for the second year of the deal, so he'll potentially be able to re-up for more money next season. Durant should be a key component both offensively and defensively for the Warriors during the upcoming campaign, which should make him one of the top overall fantasy options.