Warriors' Kevin Durant: Appears doubtful to play
Durant (calf) is not expected to play in Wednesday's Game 2 against Portland, though the Warriors are yet to officially rule him out, the Anthony Slater of the San Jose Mercury News reports.
Durant officially remains a game-time decision, but he did not participate in shootaround Wednesday morning and, per Slater, all signs point to the superstar sitting out with a strained left calf. Durant's absence would obviously be a significant blow to the Warriors, but given the talent at the top of the roster, they'd likely be able to weather the storm without much of a drop-off, as was the case when Durant missed more than a month with a knee injury near the end of the regular season. At this point, Golden State is much more concerned with having Durant at full strength later in the postseason. If Durant does sit out, ESPN's Marc Stein reports that it would be on a precautionary basis.
