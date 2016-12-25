Warriors' Kevin Durant: Big double-double in Christmas Day loss

Durant scored a game-high 36 points (11-23 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 12-12 FT) while adding 15 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 38 minutes during Sunday's 109-108 loss to the Cavaliers.

He had the ball in his hands in the final seconds, but got no call from the refs after he appeared to be tripped by Richard Jefferson and instead had to throw up an air ball while sitting on the floor as time expired. Durant has now scored 30 or more in two straight games and three times in the last five contests, his best stretch of offense since he opened the season with eight straight games of 20-plus points.