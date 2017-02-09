Warriors' Kevin Durant: Bounces back with strong outing

Durant posted 22 points (9-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go along with 10 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and a blocked shot over 31 minutes in Wednesday's 123-92 win against the Bulls.

Durant bounced back nicely after an awful performance last time out against the Kings. Every once in a while he might not perform to superstar standards, but he remains a fantasy must-start through thick and thin. If he struggles it never lasts very long.