Warriors' Kevin Durant: Contributes 27 points, 13 boards in Friday's loss

Durant tallied 27 points (7-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 13-18 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and three blocks across 43 minutes in a 128-119 overtime loss to the Grizzlies on Friday.

Durant's outside shot wasn't falling for him on the night, so he focused his efforts on drawing contact and getting to the foul line, which he did with aplomb. The 18 attempts from the charity stripe were a season high, but he wasn't as good as usual at cashing in on those opportunities, as the five free-throw misses were also a season high. Even on an off night like this, Durant still managed to put up a stat line that most players around the league would dream about, illustrating the magnitude of his talents.