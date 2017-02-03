Warriors' Kevin Durant: Double-doubles in Thursday win

Durant totaled 26 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 10 assists, eight rebounds and one steal over 37 minutes in Thursday's 133-120 win over the Clippers.

Durant bounced back from a modest 18-point outing against the Hornets on Wednesday to post his second double-double in the last three contests. He remained cold from three-point range, shooting under 30 percent from behind the arc for the third straight game. However, his streak of perfection at the charity stripe extended to six games, as Durant has drained all 31 of his free-throw attempts over that span. The perennial All-Star is in the midst of the best shooting performance of his career as well, as he's draining a personal-best 54.1 percent of his attempts this season.