Warriors' Kevin Durant: Drops 33 in road victory

Durant finished with 33 points (11-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-10 FT) while finished with five rebounds, four blocked shots and two assists across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 113-103 win against the Hornets.

Durant is averaging 29.4 points over his past five games, which is slightly over his season average. He has 11 or more field goals in four of the past five outings, and he is also averaging 2.4 blocked shots over his past 11. Durant is an obvious must-start across all fantasy formats, but he has really stepped up his game lately.