Warriors' Kevin Durant: Finishes strong in return to Oklahoma City

Durant poured in 34 points (12-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes Saturday during a 130-114 win over the Thunder.

Durant got off to a sluggish start, scoring just four points on 2-of-8 shooting in the first quarter. After picking up a few quick fouls, Kerr took Durant out for an extended period of time, and he had trouble finding the rhythm for the rest of the half. In the second half, however, Durant caught fire. He scored 19 points after halftime on an efficient 6-of-9 shooting.