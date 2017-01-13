Warriors' Kevin Durant: Game-high 25 points in Thursday win

Durant went for a game-high 25 points (10-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, six rebounds and a steal over 31 minutes in Thursday's 127-107 win over the Pistons.

Durant rather nonchalantly shook off one of the tougher matchups for small forwards in the league by going for at least 25 points for the fifth time in six January contests. He offset only two visits to the foul line by draining multiple threes for the third straight game. He's now shooting 53.4 percent from the field in the last six games, notching 10 field goals in three of those outings.