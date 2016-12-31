Warriors' Kevin Durant: Gets first triple-double of season Friday

Durant scored 19 points (7-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go along with 11 rebounds and 10 assists across 35 minutes in a 108-99 win over the Mavericks on Friday.

Durant registered his first triple-double in a Warriors uniform and the eighth of his career, and needed just three quarters to achieve the feat. The 28-year-old forward has been a rebounding machine of late, averaging 14.3 boards in the last three games. With the Warriors, Durant has adapted to a team with multiple scorers. When either Stephen Curry or Klay Thompson are feeling it -- it was Thompson on Friday, as he shot 11-of-19 from the field for a game-high 29 points -- Durant is savvy enough to defer to the others and find different ways to contribute.

