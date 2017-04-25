Warriors' Kevin Durant: Good to go for Game 4
Durant (calf) will be active and available to play in Monday's Game 4 against the Trail Blazers, Anthony Slater of Bay Area News Group reports.
Durant has missed the last two games with a strained left calf, but his most recent absence was largely considered precautionary, so it's not surprising he's now been cleared for a return. Look for Durant to take on his usual spot in the starting lineup at small forward and while he's not expected to be on a minutes restriction, it wouldn't be surprising if the Warriors closely monitored his playing time, especially if they get a large lead early. Patrick McCaw should head back to the bench in the corresponding move, with Andre Iguodala also likely seeing a slight decrease in minutes.
