Warriors' Kevin Durant: Historically poor game Saturday

Durant scored 10 points (2-10 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT) along with nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and five blocked shots over 42 minutes in Saturday's 109-106 overtime loss to Sacramento.

Durant labored through a rare dud Saturday, amassing his lowest point total in the 273 career NBA games in which he's played at least 40 minutes. With his shot not falling, Durant focused on impacting the game defensively -- something we've often seen from him when he's missing his shots. From watching him over the years, we know shooting woes are ephemeral and expect him to return to normal Wednesday against Chicago.