Warriors' Kevin Durant: Leads team in scoring versus Heat
Durant scored 28 points (10-21 FT, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding eight rebounds, two blocks and one steal during 37 minutes of Tuesday's 107-95 victory over the Heat.
Durant's role was seemingly unchanged by the absence of a resting Klay Thompson, though he was curiously held without an assist for the first time in a Warriors uniform. He made up for it in part by blocking multiple shots for the fourth consecutive outing, and his 1.7 blocks per game this season would comfortably be a career best in that category.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Contributes 27 points, 13 boards in Friday's loss•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Gets first triple-double of season Friday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Records second straight double-double Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Big double-double in Christmas Day loss•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Pours in 32 points in win•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Wakes up after halftime•