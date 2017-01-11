Warriors' Kevin Durant: Leads team in scoring versus Heat

Durant scored 28 points (10-21 FT, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding eight rebounds, two blocks and one steal during 37 minutes of Tuesday's 107-95 victory over the Heat.

Durant's role was seemingly unchanged by the absence of a resting Klay Thompson, though he was curiously held without an assist for the first time in a Warriors uniform. He made up for it in part by blocking multiple shots for the fourth consecutive outing, and his 1.7 blocks per game this season would comfortably be a career best in that category.