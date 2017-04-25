Warriors' Kevin Durant: Plays 20 minutes in return
Durant totaled 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 3PT), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 20 minutes during a 128-103 win over the Trail Blazers on Monday.
Durant (calf) returned to the court and looked good after he had missed the previous two games of the series. He was on a minutes restriction as he played just 20 minutes. But it wasn't as if he needed to play big minutes as the team destroyed Portland. The team now gets a break before its second round series begins, so it wouldn't be a surprise if Durant is back to a full workload soon.
