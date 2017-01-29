Warriors' Kevin Durant: Posts efficient 23 points in blowout victory

Durant went for 23 points (9-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block across 29 minutes during a 144-98 win over the Clippers on Saturday.

Durant continued his outstanding season of shooting Saturday as he only missed two shots on his way to 23 points. He is shooting a career-best 54.7 percent from the field so far this season, and has been even better recently, with an average of 57.6 percent shooting over his last five games. He had struggled from beyond the arc in the previous four games, going a combined 5-of-22 from three-point range in that stretch, but tidied that up Saturday with three makes on four shots.