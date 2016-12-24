Warriors' Kevin Durant: Pours in 32 points in win
Durant tallied 32 points (13-18 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes in a 119-113 win over the Pistons on Friday.
Foul trouble limited Durant's playing time, but he still managed to produce a point per minute with dazzling efficiency. The 28-year-old continues to light it up all over the court, shooting a career-high 54.1 percent from the field and 40.3 percent from three-point range.
