Warriors' Kevin Durant: Practices Friday

Durant (calf) participated in practice Friday and has been ruled questionable for Saturday's Game 3 against the Trail Blazers, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.

Durant continues to nurse a strained left calf, which sidelined him for Game 2's 29-point win over Portland. Given Durant's recent injury history this season, the Warriors will likely exercise extreme caution when monitoring his availability, as they currently hold a comfortable 2-0 series lead. Look for an official decision to come either after Saturday morning shootaround or during team warmups just before tipoff. Should he be ruled out for a second consecutive game, expect Patrick McCaw and Andre Iguodala to continue to cover most of Durant's minutes.