Warriors' Kevin Durant: Practices Friday

Durant (calf) participated in practice Friday and has been ruled questionable for Saturday's Game 3 against the Trail Blazers, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.

Durant continues to nurse a strained left calf, which sidelined him for Game 2's 29-point win over Portland. Given Durant's recent injury history this season, the Warriors will likely exercise extreme caution when monitoring his availability, as they currently hold a comfortable 2-0 series lead. Look for an official decision to come either after Saturday morning shootaround or during team warmups just before tipoff. Should he be ruled out for a second consecutive game, expect Patrick McCaw and Andre Iguodala to continue to cover most of Durant's minutes.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories