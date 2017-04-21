Warriors' Kevin Durant: Practices Friday
Durant (calf) participated in practice Friday and has been ruled questionable for Saturday's Game 3 against the Trail Blazers, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.
Durant continues to nurse a strained left calf, which sidelined him for Game 2's 29-point win over Portland. Given Durant's recent injury history this season, the Warriors will likely exercise extreme caution when monitoring his availability, as they currently hold a comfortable 2-0 series lead. Look for an official decision to come either after Saturday morning shootaround or during team warmups just before tipoff. Should he be ruled out for a second consecutive game, expect Patrick McCaw and Andre Iguodala to continue to cover most of Durant's minutes.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Ruled out for Game 2•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Appears doubtful to play•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Will be game-time decision•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Questionable for Game 2 with calf strain•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Tallies double-double Sunday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scores game-high 29 points in 27 minutes•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...