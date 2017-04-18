Warriors' Kevin Durant: Questionable for Game 2 with calf strain
Durant is questionable for Wednesday's tilt against the Trail Blazers with a left calf strain.
If Durant suffered the injury during Sunday's victory over the Trail Blazers, it didn't seem like it slowed him down much, as he posted a 32-point 10-rebound double-double in his first playoff game as a member of the Warriors. Regardless, he did not practice Tuesday, as the Warriors are likely exercising caution with one of their stars. Look for his availability to be updated following Wednesday morning's shootaround.
