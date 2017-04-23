Warriors' Kevin Durant: Questionable for Game 4
Durant (calf) is considered questionable for Monday's Game 4 against the Trail Blazers, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.
Durant has been held out the last two contests with a minor left calf strain and with the Warriors boasting a commanding 3-0 lead in their first-round series, there's no guarantees they opt to bring him back into the fold Monday. That said, he's still being given a questionable designation for now, with another update on his status likely coming after the team's morning shootaround. Patrick McCaw would be slated to draw a third straight start if Durant is held out, while Andre Iguodala would be in line for another hefty workload off the bench.
