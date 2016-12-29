Warriors' Kevin Durant: Records second straight double-double Wednesday

Durant scored 22 points (8-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT) to go along with 17 rebounds, seven assists and five blocked shots in a 121-111 win over the Raptors on Wednesday.

With the Warriors, Durant has been tasked with playing power forward more often than he did with the Thunder, and has thrived in that capacity. He's averaging career highs in rebounds (8.8 per game) and blocks (1.6 per game), and his rejection of Raptors star DeMar DeRozan in the fourth quarter was a top highlight of Wednesday's game. Durant of course still remains an elite scorer, but his improved outputs in the defensive categories has been the major takeaway in his first season with Golden State.