Warriors' Kevin Durant: Records team-high 27 in loss to Heat

Durant produced 27 points (12-23 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 36 minutes during a 105-102 loss to the Heat on Monday.

Durant's 27 points were a team high and it was a nice bounce back game from him after he scored just 15 and shot the ball poorly against the Magic on Sunday. He struggled from beyond the three-point line, but still managed to shoot above 50 percent as he went 11-of-15 from inside the arc. Durant failed to block at least one shot in a game for just the second time so far in January.