Warriors' Kevin Durant: Rolls over Houston with 32 points

Durant tallied 32 points (12-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks in just 33 minutes during a 125-108 win over the Rockets on Friday.

After crushing the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, Durant eviscerated another former teammate in James Harden on Friday. He was remarkably efficient, scoring points in bunches in almost every way imaginable. Durant is now averaging 28.0 points in January while shooting a ridiculous 57.8 percent from the field.