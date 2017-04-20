Warriors' Kevin Durant: Ruled out for Game 2
Durant (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Trail Blazers, Marc Stein of ESPN.com reports.
Durant's strained left calf isn't necessarily considered a serious issue, but the Warriors aren't going to take any risks with his availability for the rest of the playoffs, so they'll rest Durant Wednesday in an effort to avoid any sort of further aggravation. Following Wednesday's contest, the Warriors don't play until Saturday, which would give him a full five days off to rest the calf and get it as close to 100 percent as possible. Look for another update on his status later this week, but in the meantime, both Patrick McCaw and Andre Iguodala should cover the majority of Durant's minutes.
