Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scores game-high 29 points in 27 minutes

Durant posted 29 points (11-16 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 109-94 win over the Lakers.

Durant was extremely efficient, and he clearly used the last three tilts of the regular season to properly prepare himself for the playoffs. He finished 2016-17 with a career-high field-goal percentage (53.7 percent) while averaging 25.1 points on a career-low 16.5 shot attempts per night. Durant also turned in career bests of 8.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per bout. He'll now have a few days to rest before Sunday's Game 1 against the Trail Blazers.