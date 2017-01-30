Warriors' Kevin Durant: Takes on bigger role in Sunday's win

Durant scored a team-high 33 points (13-26 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT) along with 10 rebounds, six assists and one blocked shot over 36 minutes in Golden State's 113-111 win over Portland on Sunday.

The Warriors were without Stephen Curry, so Durant shouldered a heavier scoring load Sunday -- his 26 field-goal attempts were the most since he threw up 28 against the Rockets on Dec. 1. But on the second night of a back-to-back set, the Warriors were sloppy. Durant (seven turnovers) and Draymond Green combined for 14 of Golden State's 18 turnovers and the team shot a combined 8-for-26 (31 percent) from beyond the arc. It all led to another big lead blown and a tight game that wasn't resolved until Portland's Evan Turner missed a three-point attempt at the buzzer. With a couple days off, Durant and the Warriors should be better Wednesday against Charlotte.

