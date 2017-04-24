Warriors' Kevin Durant: Takes part in Monday's shootaround
Durant (calf) took part in shootaround, but remains questionable for Monday's Game 4 against the Trail Blazers, Ethan Strauss of ESPN.com reports.
The fact that Durant was able to take part in the team's morning shootaround bodes well for his eventual availability in Game 4 on Monday. That said, with the Warriors on the brink of eliminating the Trail Blazers, they could still decide to rest Durant for one more contest in order to keep him as healthy as possible for the rest of the playoffs. Durant should have his status updated after taking part in pregame warmups, but if he's ultimately cleared, Patrick McCaw would head back to the bench, while Andre Iguodala would likely see a smaller role as well.
