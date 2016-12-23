Warriors' Kevin Durant: Wakes up after halftime

Durant scored 26 points (10-23 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT) to go along with nine rebounds, seven assists, three steals and a blocked shot over 34 minutes in Thursday's 117-101 win over Brooklyn.

The final score suggests an expected outcome, but Golden State's journey was a challenge. Playing without Draymond Green (personal) and down by double-digits after two quarters, the Warriors took care of business in the second half, beginning with Durant's and-1 dunk on the first possession of the third quarter. The normally efficient Durant made just four of 11 shots and didn't get to the three-throw line in the first half, before scoring 17 of his 26 points came after the break. Green is expected back for Friday's game in Detroit (Auburn Hills, to be precise), which will allow Durant to spend more time setting up his offense than playing help defense.