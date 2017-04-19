Warriors' Kevin Durant: Will be game-time decision
The Warriors will wait until close to game-time to determine Durant's (calf) status for Game 2 against the Trail Blazers, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.
Durant continues to battle a strained left calf, and the Warriors will wait until after he has a chance to test the calf during pregame warmups before making a decision on his status. While Durant is arguably the Warriors' best offensive weapon, they're not under extreme pressure to play him considering the surrounding talent, as well as the fact that he recently returned from a month-long absence. Still, the belief is that Durant will do everything he can to be on the floor, so look for an update closer to the 10:30 PM ET tip.
