Warriors' Kevin Durant: Will not play in Game 3

Durant (calf) will not play in Saturday's Game 3 against the Trail Blazers, Marc Stein of ESPN reports.

The Warriors listed Durant as questionable after he participated in practice Friday, but with a 2-0 series lead the team will exercise caution and hold him out of action Saturday. Expect Patrick McCaw and Andre Iguodala to again pick up extra minutes in Durant's stead, while Durant will presumably have a good chance to return to action in Game 4 on Monday night.