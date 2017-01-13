Warriors' Kevon Looney: Assigned to D-League
Looney was assigned Friday to the Santa Cruz Warriors of the NBA D-League.
Looney will be assigned to the D-League to take part in Santa Cruz's game Friday against Salt Lake City along with Patrick McCaw. Both will likely return to the team when the Warriors take on the Cavaliers on Monday.
