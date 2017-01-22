Looney is the most likely Golden State reserve big man to get a steady minutes increase while David West (thumb) is out of action, Anthony Slater of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

During the Warriors' first game without West on Friday against the Rockets, the first big off the bench was James Michael McAdoo, who made a bigger impact than Looney. But that was an opponent-driven decision -- Houston's a speedy team that required McAdoo's quickness on defense. Against a more traditional lineup, Looney is expected to be first reserve center entering a game. Over the course of West's rehab -- initial reports have him missing at least two weeks -- Looney is the reserve expected to be get a sustained and consistent increase in playing time.