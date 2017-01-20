Warriors' Kevon Looney: More minutes available
Looney is line for more minutes with David West out at least two weeks with a fractured left thumb, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
West is averaging just 11.5 minutes per game, so this doesn't drastically alter Looney's fantasy value. Additionally, others like JaVale McGee, Anderson Varejao and Damian Jones are in the mix for those available minutes. We'll get our first peek at how Warriors coach Steve Kerr plans to cover for the missing West on Friday against Houston.
