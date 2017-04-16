Warriors' Kevon Looney: Out Sunday vs. Trail Blazers
Looney (hip) has been ruled out for the Warriors' playoff opener against the Trail Blazers on Sunday, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Looney missed the last four games of the regular season with a lingering hip injury and it appears the discomfort is still there, hence the Warriors ruling him out Sunday. Even when at full strength, Looney could see an even smaller role in competitive contests moving forward, as the Warriors will likely shrink their rotation for their impending playoff run. Looney has averaged just 8.4 minutes across 53 games this season.
