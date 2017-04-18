Warriors' Kevon Looney: Ruled out for Game 2
Looney (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Trail Blazers, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Looney missed the final four games of the regular season and Game 1 on Sunday, and apparently still isn't quite ready to take the court. With the availability of Matt Barnes (foot) and Kevin Durant (calf) on murky ground for Game 2, Looney may have seen the floor Wednesday if healthy, though he likely wouldn't have been asked to play substantial minutes.
