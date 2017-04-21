Looney (hip) will not play in Saturday's game 3 against the Trail Blazers.

This will be Looney's seventh straight absence with the hip strain, and it does not appear as though he is set to make a return any time soon. His absence, however, will continue to have little-to-no impact on the team's rotation, as the second-year player out of UCLA has seen limited time at best throughout the regular season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories