Warriors' Kevon Looney: Ruled out for Game 4
Looney (hip) is listed as out for Monday's Game 4 against the Trail Blazers.
The second-year forward isn't a regular rotation option for the Warriors, so his absence shouldn't hurt the team much, even if fellow forwards Kevin Durant (calf) and Matt Barnes (ankle, foot) remain sidelined.
