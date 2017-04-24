Looney (hip) is listed as out for Monday's Game 4 against the Trail Blazers.

The second-year forward isn't a regular rotation option for the Warriors, so his absence shouldn't hurt the team much, even if fellow forwards Kevin Durant (calf) and Matt Barnes (ankle, foot) remain sidelined.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories