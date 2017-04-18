Looney (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Trail Blazers, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Looney missed the final four games of the regular season and Game 1 of the playoffs on Sunday against the Trail Blazers, but he's yet to make enough progress in his recovery to be placed on the active roster. With Matt Barnes (foot) and Kevin Durant (calf) dealing with their respective injuries, Looney could have seen the floor Wednesday, but he'll now have to wait until Game 3 on Saturday before potentially being available.