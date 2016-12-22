Looney will start at power forward for Thursday's game against the Nets, Anthony Slater of Bay Area News Group reports.

Draymond Green is not with the team, as he's attending the birth of his son, which gives Looney the opportunity to jump into the starting five. Looney should see a significant boost in playing time from the 8.8 minutes he's averaged so far this season, but shouldn't be relied upon for big fantasy production, as he'll have to share a lot of the additional minutes with guys like Andre Iguodala and David West.