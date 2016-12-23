Looney will move to the bench for Friday's game against the Pistons, Anthony Slater of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

Looney received a spot start at power forward in Thursday's 117-101 win over the Nets while Draymond Green (personal) was away from the team to witness the birth of his son and ended up finishing with four points, six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 18 minutes. With Green hopping a flight to Detroit to join the team for Friday's game, he'll reclaim his spot in the starting five, resulting in Looney heading back to his customary bench role. The second-year forward's playing time figures to veer closer to his season average of 9.1 minutes per game now that he's back with the second unit.