Warriors' Klay Thompson: Adds 26 points in win over Thunder
Thompson contributed 26 points (7-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), one rebound and one steal in 33 minutes Saturday during a 130-114 win over the Thunder.
Don't look now, but Thompson is heating up from beyond the arc. Over the Warriors' last three games, Thompson has hit 19 threes. He'll look to keep the hot hand against the Nuggets on Monday.
