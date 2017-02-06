Warriors' Klay Thompson: Currently away from team
Thompson (personal) will be away from the Warriors on Monday and Tuesday following the death of his grandfather, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.
Thompson will not practice Monday or Tuesday, but the hope is that he'll be back with the team in time for Wednesday's matchup with the Bulls. At this point, it seems likely that that will be the case, but official word won't come until later in the week. For now, consider Thompson optimistically probable to play Wednesday.
