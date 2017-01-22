Warriors' Klay Thompson: Drains seven triples in Sunday's win

Thompson supplied 21 points (7-14 FG, 7-9 3Pt), five rebounds, and one assist in 34 minutes during the Warriors' 118-98 win against the Magic on Sunday.

Thompson didn't make a shot from anywhere except three-point territory, and he was one trey shy of matching his season high. He has made 50 percent or more of his field-goal attempts in just two of nine games during January. However, Thompson is still shooting 46.9 percent from the field overall in 2016-17, which is second only to last year (47.0 percent) for his career.