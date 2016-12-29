Warriors' Klay Thompson: Drills five three-pointers Wednesday

Thompson finished with 21 points (8-18 FG, 5-7 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes in a 121-111 win over the Raptors on Wednesday.

The 21 points were right around Thompson's season average, but his contributions in the defensive categories were more notable, with the six rebounds and two blocks representing his most in any game since Dec. 13. While fantasy owners can't regularly count on Thompson making much of an impact in those areas, he's starting to heat up from beyond the arc after his production often languished in that area through the first couple months of the season. He's hit exactly five three-pointers in three of the last four games, while converting 50 percent of his attempts during that stretch.