Warriors' Klay Thompson: Drops in six triples in home win

Thompson finished with 28 points (10-18 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with six rebounds and three assists over 29 minutes in Wednesday's 123-92 rout of the Bulls.

Thompson has scored 21 or more points with five-plus rebounds in each of his past five games. He is also working on a streak of 13 straight games with two or more 3-pointers. Thompson is rolling right along for fantasy owners, hitting nine or more field goals in each of his four games in the month of February.