Warriors' Klay Thompson: Expects to play Wednesday vs. Thunder
Thompson (personal) expects to play in Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Thompson was in Portland to visit his grandfather who is sick, but fully expects to fly back in time for Wednesday's contest. Barring any late complications with his travels, look for Thompson to take on his usual role int he starting lineup at shooting guard.
