Warriors' Klay Thompson: Holds of Trail Blazers in Sunday's win

Thompson scored 27 points (6-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 13-15 FT) along with six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one blocked shot over 35 minutes in Sunday's 113-111 win over the Trail Blazers.

With Stephen Curry (illness) unavailable, Sunday's game was shaping up to be a big one for Thompson, but his shot was frigid for much of the night. When the usually reliable catch-and-shoot jumper abandoned him, Thompson altered his plan and attacked the rim, drawing fouls and shooting a season-high 15 free throws, including 8-of-10 from the line during his 13-point fourth quarter. Penetrating the lane isn't normally his game, but he adapted to the in-game situation and made it work for him.