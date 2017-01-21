Warriors' Klay Thompson: Just 2-of-10 from three in win

Thompson contributed 16 points (7-19 FG, 2-10 3Pt), a rebound, an assist and a steal in 34 minutes during a 125-108 win over the Rockets on Friday.

Thompson had a rough night from outside, and is in a mini-slump by his standards to start the new year. Through nine games in January, he's shooting just 43.6 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from beyond the arc, decent splits for any shooting guard not named Klay Thompson. He'll look to bounce back against the Magic on Sunday.