Warriors' Klay Thompson: Mired in shooting slump

Thompson scored 18 points (8-19 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT) along with six rebounds and two assists over 36 minutes in Sunday's 117-106 road win over Sacramento.

Thompson, who has been dealing with an illness the past week, has finished below his season scoring average (21.3 ppg) the last three games. He's made 20-of-51 (39 percent) from the field and 4-of-20 (20 percent) from three-point range during the mini-slump, which is reminiscent of the shooting struggles he had to start the season. And much like his early-season shooting woes, this recent slump will be forgotten soon enough.