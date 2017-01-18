Warriors' Klay Thompson: Now listed as questionable

Updating a previous note, the Warriors are now listing Thompson (personal) as questionable to play Wednesday against the Thunder, Anthony Slater of Bay Area News Group reports.

Just minutes earlier, the Warriors announced that Thompson would not play Wednesday night due to a family issue, but Thompson has apparently informed the team that he may be able to make it back in time for the 10:30 PM ET tip. At this point, the guard should be considered firmly questionable, with his availability likely to come down to a game-time decision. If he's ultimately unable to play, Ian Clark and Patrick McCaw would be set for increased roles.