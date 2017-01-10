Warriors' Klay Thompson: Out Tuesday vs. Heat
Thompson will sit out Tuesday's tilt against the Heat for rest purposes.
With the Warriors going up against an injury-riddled Heat, coach Steve Kerr has chosen to give Thompson some rest. Patrick McCaw is in line to get the start in Thompson's absence, but the likes of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, and Ian Clark will likely see increased usage as well.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Mired in shooting slump•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Plays 42 minutes Friday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Will play Friday vs. Grizzlies•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Questionable Friday with illness•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores just 14 vs. Blazers•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores game-high 25 points in Monday's win•