Warriors' Klay Thompson: Out Tuesday vs. Heat

Thompson will sit out Tuesday's tilt against the Heat for rest purposes.

With the Warriors going up against an injury-riddled Heat, coach Steve Kerr has chosen to give Thompson some rest. Patrick McCaw is in line to get the start in Thompson's absence, but the likes of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, and Ian Clark will likely see increased usage as well.

